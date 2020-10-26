Turkey and its people are leading by example in terms of animal welfare: Anoushey Ashraf

Anoushey Ashraf is all heart-eyes for Turkey and its animals as she traipses her way across Istanbul.

The VJ turned her latest trip to Turkey into a much-needed lesson of hospitality, lauding the country for its animal welfare policies. “When you randomly stop on the streets of Istanbul for some much-needed therapy,” wrote Ashraf as she posed with cats and dogs on the streets of Istanbul.

“Love how they coexist with animals and understand their right to love and thrive in their environment,” she added, sharing how it’s so important to realise that animals are creations of God as well and deserve to be treated with respect. “We may be the most intelligent creation of Allah, however, animals are equally His creation too. This planet is as much theirs as it is ours,” she said.

She went on to thank Turkey and its people for “leading by example in terms of animal welfare.”

This isn’t the first time that Ashraf has spoken out for the greater good in the world. Just last month, she set up an initiative to bring awareness about abuse in our society, naming it ‘Believe Women’. “It’s my small attempt to bring to light real stories of harassment/rape/assault that women have faced at the hands of some sick-minded individuals so some of us can understand how deep-rooted this sickness is and how it affects women,” she posted.

She also had a special prayer: “May Allah protect our women, children, and animals from having their bodies violated. May He give the harshest punishment to those who commit such a crime.”

Comments

comments