Man who killed ANP spox Asad Khan during mugging bid ‘arrested’   

QUETTA: In a drop scene over the murder of ANP Spokesman Asad Khan Achakzai who went missing five months back, the police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a Levies man who allegedly killed Achakzai during a mugging bid, ARY NEWS reported.

Detailing the entire murder incident, DIG Police Quetta said that a man identified as Israr was involved in murdering Asad Achakzai during a mugging bid.

“It was a blind case for us which has been solved finally as we have arrested the culprit involved in it,” he said adding that the accused was a Levies personnel. “We have also recovered the vehicle of the ANP spokesman from his possession,” he said adding that the accused had admitted snatching the vehicle from Asad Achakzai.

Narrating the incident which led to the murder, the DIG said that Asad Khan gave a lift to the Levies man, who later killed him on the way and threw his body in a ravine. “The accused killed him five months back,” the top cop said adding that the police started a search for the victim soon after a case of him going missing came to the surface.

Responding to the matter, Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that the government tried its best for the recovery of Asad Khan and went all out during the investigation to trace the culprits involved in the entire episode.

