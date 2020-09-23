ANP leader raises questions over Fazal’s property

PESHAWAR: Raising questions over the properties owned by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman, Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter President Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday urged him to provide money trail of his 2000-acre farmhouse situated near Attock, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Aimal Wali Khan said that he should provide money tail of his 2000-acre farmhouse to the masses. Responding to a question, he said that ANP’s central committee will decide about the inclusion in the opposition’s alliance.

Read More: NAB summons JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Oct 1: sources

Earlier on September 22, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had summoned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on October 1 in assets beyond means case.

According to sources, the accountability watchdog had initiated an inquiry against JUI-F chief in assets beyond means case. The sources within NAB had said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been directed to appear before the NAB officials at its Hayatabad office.

