ANP rules out possibility of rejoining PDM alliance

The Awami National Party (ANP) has ruled out the possibility of rejoining Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after parting way with the alliance of opposition parties over differences, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

ANP senior leader Zahid Khan said that there is no possibility left to rejoin PDM. He alleged that the remaining political parties in PDM are willing to establish contacts with the establishment for their interests.

Zahid Khan said that ANP and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will continue its struggle against the incumbent government from its own platform.

Read: PDM chief says new strategy against ‘selected’ govt in place

On April 6, Awami National Party (ANP) had announced to part ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after the former was served a show-cause notice over supporting PPP in the appointment of opposition leader in Senate.

Later on April 12, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had also announced that his political party is resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The ANP MNA Ameer Haider Hoti had announced the decision in a presser saying that certain political groups have hijacked the opposition alliance.

Read: PPP refuses to hold talks with PDM

It came after a meeting of the opposition alliance headed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) issued a show-cause notice to the PPP and ANP to explain their positions over deviating from the PDM’s decision to support the PML-N candidate as the opposition leader in the Senate.

Ameer Haider Hoti had said that no one has the authority to issue a show-cause notice to the ANP. “Have we sought any explanation over adjustment during Senate elections in Punjab or an alliance between PTI and JUI-F in Larkana,” the ANP leader asked.

On May 30, PPP and ANP had agreed to form a new alliance instead of rejoining Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Comments

comments