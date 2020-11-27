ANP leader tests positive for COVID-19 after attending PDM Peshawar rally

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Samar Haroon Bilour tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days after attending Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public meeting in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Friday.

Confirming the news through his Twitter handle, Samar Haroon Bilour said that she has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she has isolated herself at home.

I have tested positive for #COVIDー19 and have isolated myself after symptoms. Need your prayers and hoping to recover soon. — Samar Haroon Bilour (@SamarHBilour) November 27, 2020

The ANP leader maintained that she had undergone a test for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms and the result came out positive today. She urged the people to pray for her early recovery.

Earlier on November 26, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Confirming the news through his Twitter handle, Bilawal had said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had gone into self-isolation with mild symptoms. The PPP chairman had said that he would continue working from home and would be addressing PPP foundation day via video link.

