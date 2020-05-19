ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Central General Secretary of the Awami National Party (ANP) Mian Iftikhar Hussain has contracted coronavirus, becoming the latest political figure to suffer from the infection, ARY NEWS reported.

Confirming the news, the party leader Zahid Khan said that he was suffering from the infection and went into self-isolation.

“He went to attend the funeral of his brother, who also died after testing positive for COVID-19, and returned early from there after experiencing a deterioration in his health condition,” he said.

Zahid, however, said that Iftikhar Hussain was currently in a stable condition.

It is pertinent to mention here on Monday, Awami National Party (ANP) stalwart Ghulam Ahmed Bilour has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former minister has been quite unwell for the past two days and showing symptoms, therefore, took a Covid-19 test that turned out to be positive, according to Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Samar Bilour.

She said the ANP leader has self-isolated himself at his house.

