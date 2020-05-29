ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain tests negative for coronavirus post isolation

PESHAWAR: Prominent politician of Awami National Party (ANP) Mian Iftikhar Hussain who was diagnosed with coronavirus has been given a clean bill of health after fulfilling the required quarantine period, ARY News reported on Friday.

Spokesperson for the political party Zahid Khan broke the news earlier in the day.

The Central General Secretary of ANP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain contracted the virus on May 19.

Iftikhar Hussain’s health had deteriorated after attending his brothers funeral and was tested for coronavirus afterwards, the test turned out positive.

Zahid Khan said that the ANP stalwart observed strict quarantined isolation and got himself tested after a few days, the second test came out negative.

It is pertinent to mention here on Monday, Awami National Party (ANP) stalwart Ghulam Ahmed Bilour has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former minister has been quite unwell for the past two days and showing symptoms, therefore, took a Covid-19 test that turned out to be positive, according to Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Samar Bilour.

She said the ANP leader has self-isolated himself at his house.

