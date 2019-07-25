Anti-Corruption Establishment to quiz Nawaz in Pakpattan shrine land case

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has decided to make former prime minister Nawaz Sharif part of its investigation into the Pakpattan shrine land transfer case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ACE has written a letter in this regard to the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail where the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo is serving seven-year prison term in the Al-Azizia case.

It states in the letter that a team of the ACE wants to quiz Mr Sharif inside the jail and seeks permission for the purpose.

A joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to probe the Pakpattan shrine land case had held the former premier responsible for “illegally transferring” shrine land when he was the chief minister of Punjab in 1985.

Last year in Dec, the top court constituted the JIT to probe the illegal transfer of 14,394 kanals of land belonging to the Auqaf department in Pakpattan district.

The PML-N supremo had earlier appeared before an apex court bench headed by then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar in the case.

