Anti-corruption asked to launch probe against ex-IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam  

HYDERABAD: Former Additional Inspector General (AIG) Hyderabad Ghulam Sarwar Jamali on Tuesday levelled allegations of corruption against the recently replaced Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, ARY NEWS reported.

The former AIG Hyderabad asked the provincial anti-corruption establishment to initiate probe against all the projects launched during the tenure of Kaleem Imam.

He alleged that corruption worth upto billion of rupees was carried out during his tenure as neither approval for the projects was taken from SEPRA nor tenders were issued for them.

“The anti-corruption shall conduct a thorough probe into the matter,” he demanded.

Outgoing Inspector General of Sindh Police Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday thanked police officers for extending their support to him during his tenure as IGP Sindh.

In his farewell address via video link, Syed Kaleem Imam thanked the police department for working as a team in maintaining law and order in the province.

Read more: Federal govt appoints Mushtaq Mahar as new Sindh top cop

“I’m leaving the charge, but the department is working and will continue working”, the outgoing IGP said.

Outgoing IGP Sindh had also advised the police officials to cooperate with the applicants seeking their help for solution of their problems.

Comments

comments