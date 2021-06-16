KARACHI: An anti-encroachment operation on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road to raze illegal structures around Aladdin amusement park enters the second day today (Wednesday).

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the local administration to remove the Pavilion End Club and stop all commercial activities on the premises of the Aladdin amusement park in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The shopkeepers who were given an ultimatum of 24 hours to vacate their shops are presently moving their stuff. Heavy machinery and contingents of policemen have arrived at the scene to participate in the drive with the anti-encroachment team.

Earlier, clashes broke out between protesters and the police after the local administration launched an anti-encroachment drive to raze illegal structures on the premises of the Aladdin amusement park.

Read more: Clashes erupt during Aladdin anti-encroachment drive, several protesters held

Shop owners and their employees had gathered in large numbers to protest the drive.

They clashed with the police when the district administration reached the amusement park with heavy machinery to demolish the mall built on Aladdin park.

Comments

comments