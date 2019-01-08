Anti-encroachment drive: KMC cleans up rubble of over 400 shops

KARACHI: After a non-stop operation against encroachments in Garden area of the port city, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has initiated a clean-up drive on Tuesday (today).

According to details, thousands of tons rubble of more than 400 shops and other encroachments around the Karachi Zoo locality is being cleaned up from the city.

Three teams of KMC were assigned with the task of clean-up drive whereas another three teams were still razing illegal buildings in the area.

The operation has been ongoing in Karachi’s Garden area by the KMC officials for a couple of days now. In the next phase of operation, KMC will demolish encroachments inside the zoo.

As per the shopkeepers of the area, the KMC had earlier served them notices to vacate the shops within one month but now they have abruptly slashed the deadline for removal of their shops.

The shops, the shopkeepers claimed, were rented out to them by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in 1960s. Since then tenants of these shops conducting businesses.

The city authority had recently cancelled the tenancy contracts of these shops and offices.

Following the directives of the Supreme Court, the anti-encroachment drive in the port city has been effectively going for months now, however, it has drawn mixed reactions from politicians and civil rights activists alike.

