Anti-encroachment drive on nullahs suspended, meeting informed

KARACHI: The Karachi Coordination Committee was informed on Thursday that the removal of encroachment from the city’s nullahs has been suspended after a court order, ARY News reported.

A session of the committee, constituted for the uplift of the city, was chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting was informed that the anti-encroachment drive at Mehmoodabad Nullah, Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah, has been halted after the Sindh High Court’s restraining order.

The meeting discussed removal of illegal encroachment from the city, funding for various initiatives and other concerned issues.

The session was briefed that 260 MGD K-IV project for the city will be completed with an estimated cost of 60 billion rupees within three years. Till now 11.3 bln rupees have been spent on the project and 2.4 bln rupees have been allocated for the project this year.

“The project which was earlier being executed by the Sindh government, has now been transferred to the federal ministry of water,” according to the briefing.

“A 30 MGD water project to supply water to Karachi-South has been initiated under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with an estimated cost of seven billion rupees,” the session informed.

Moreover, an up-gradation scheme of the Hub Water Supply System will be completed with six billion rupees, the meeting briefed. The project will be completed under the PPP mode within three years.

The session was briefed that Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan (S-III) project will be completed within three years with an estimated cost of 36 billion rupees under the PPP-mode.

TP-IV Korangi project have an estimated cost of 20 bln rupees and it will be completed with the collaboration from the World Bank or the Asian Development Bank.

The meeting was informed that TP-IV Tertiary Treatment Project will be started with 34 billion rupees cost and will be completed within three years under the PPP-mode.

The TP-I Tertiary Treatment Project of 100 MGD will be started with 25 billion rupees cost and it will also be completed within three years under the PPP-mode, the session was informed.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Ameen ul Haq, provincial ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Adviser to CM Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz, Lt. Gen. Moazzim Ijaz and other officials.

