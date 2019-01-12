Anti encroachment drive underway at Karachi’s south, east districts

KARACHI: The city authorities have continued anti-encroachment operation at various areas of the metropolis as the officials demolished several illegal shops in district east and south of Karachi on Saturday.

The city government personnel launched an operation against rampant encroachment of public space in Karachi for illegal shops, markets and makeshift stalls by the traders.

The anti-encroachment teams of the city government officials continued their drive today in district east at Fatima Jinnah Colony and New M.A. Jinnah Road. The municipal teams demolished several illegal shops and stalls.

Moreover, four shops constructed at footpath were also razed.

Meanwhile, the municipal officials in an operation in district south removed pushcarts, cabins, hotel chairs and other articles at encroached space at Saddar’s Daudpota Road, Preedy Street, mobile market and other areas.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought reports on the ongoing anti-encroachment operation in Karachi.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who is monitoring the drive, has summoned reports on removal of encroachments from the city.

Justice Ahmed also sought details of the Pakistan Railways and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) retrieved land during the operation. The Sindh chief secretary, local government secretary, Karachi Commissioner, and Railways officials have been summoned for the meeting today.

Last year, on Oct 27, the SC directed Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar to remove all encroachments from the city’s amenity plots and pavements with the help of law enforcement agencies and granted a 15-day deadline to city authorities for compliance of its orders.

The ongoing anti-encroachment drive by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has moved towards the decades old book market, popularly known as Urdu Bazaar.

