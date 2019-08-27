Anti-India protests break out across IoK

SRINAGAR: Thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions took to streets in the south, north and central Kashmir against India’s latest aggression.

According to KMS, scores of people were injured when occupational forces fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on protesters in Soura area of Srinagar.

A handicrafts store owner, Sameer Wani, told media men that it was a ‘do-or-die’ situation for Kashmiris amid deliberate destruction of their businesses and trampling of basic rights by the occupational forces.

Meanwhile, people are facing a severe shortage of food, medicines and other commodities due to unabated curfew and communication blockade, which entered the 23rd consecutive day, today, in the Kashmir valley.

Markets and schools are shut while all internet and communication services including landline phone, mobile and TV channels are closed in Kashmir valley and five districts of Jammu region. Local newspapers are offline while most of them failed to bring out their print editions.

Over 10,000 Kashmiris including hundreds of political leaders and workers like Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai continue to remain under house arrest or in jails.

On August 5th, the BJP government had scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today, a UK’s newspaper Independent its report has said that the situation in occupied territory is unclear despite the claims of the Indian authorities about everything ‘good’ in the valley.

The newspaper in its report further has revealed that doctors and hospitals’ administration have been asked not to issue death certificate to the people who become dead or injured in the torture by the occupation forces. “They have been also directed not to keep the record in this regard.”

Comments

comments