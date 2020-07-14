Anti-locusts operation covered 2,600,000 acres across Pakistan: NLCC

ISLAMABAD: Anti-locusts action by the joint teams of National Food Security, Pakistan Army, and agriculture departments continued across the country as they covered 2,600,000 acres during their action, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a report by National Locusts Control Centre (NLCC), 1036 teams have been taking part in the operation in 17 affected districts across the country.

“340 million acres of land has been surveyed for the presence of swarms of locusts,” it said.

In Punjab, the NLCC said that 205,063 acres of land was surveyed within the last 24 hours and an operation was carried out over presence of grasshoppers in two districts on an area measuring 1,087 acres.

“95,212 acres of land was surveyed in the Sindh province during the last 24 hours and operation was carried out on 1,764 acres in three districts of the province,” the NLCC said.

The swarms of locusts were discovered on 445 acres in 12 districts of the Balochistan province after a survey was carried out on 207,776 acres.

Similarly, an area of 177,199 acres was surveyed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for swarms of locusts.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 10 granted approval to Phase-II of the National Action Plan for Locust Control to eradicate the menace of ravenous pests posing risk to the country’s food security.

Accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the National Locust Control Centre where he chaired a meeting to get a detailed briefing on the government’s efforts to get rid of locust invasions.

PM Imran Khan said the government will leave no stone unturned to eliminate locusts that pose risk to food security.

He lauded the timely and coordinated response of the federal and provincial governments as well as the Pakistan Army for effectively controlling the attacks with the help of indigenously-built equipment.

