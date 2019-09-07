Anti-Narcotics court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Court extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah for seven days on Saturday in the drug smuggling case.

The court ordered Anti-Narcotics Force officials to produce him again on September 14.

On August 28, anti-narcotics court judge excused to hear the case of the PML-N leader due to his transfer.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Punjab’s former law minister Rana Sanaullah after alleged recovery of drugs from his vehicle.

The Anti-Narcotics Force had submitted challan against PML-N leader in the case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car. Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long charge-sheet.

Sources reported last month that as many as 41 properties owned by the PML-N leader, his wife, daughter and son-in-law, amounting to over Rs1.11 billion, were frozen by the authorities concerned over his alleged involvement in peddling drugs.

According to a list detailing the confiscated assets, the properties include a commercial plaza in Faisalabad, whose value was estimated at Rs80 million, Rs80 million worth of a plot in the federal capital and Rs60 million worth of a commercial hall and four shops valued at Rs50 million.

Comments

comments