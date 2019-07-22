Anti-polio campaign starts in Balochistan today

A seven-day anti-polio campaign has kicked off in six districts of Balochistan on Monday.

Radio Pakistan reported that Provincial Coordinator of Polio Emergency Operation Center Rashid Razzaq said that during the drive, 0.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered the anti-polio vaccine.

He said nearly 9,000 mobile teams have been constituted for the campaign to administer anti-polio drops to the children at their doorsteps.

The districts in which the drive will be conducted include Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi while in Quetta and Qilla Abdullah the drive would be started from 29th of the current month.

The total number of polio cases in Pakistan this year has reached 45 so far, as per anti-polio officials.

In 90 percent of polio cases, it was revealed that the affected children were said to be vaccinated, however, when the result of blood tests ascertained that the kids were not vaccinated, the focal person to Prime Minister Imran Khan on polio eradication, Babar Atta, said.

Recently, on the government’s request, about 500 to 700 Facebook pages were blocked which were propagating negative content regarding the anti-polio vaccination.

