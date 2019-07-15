PESHAWAR: A four-day anti-polio campaign has begun in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Monday), ARY News reported.

According to Provincial Health Department, the targeted districts for the campiagn will include Swabi, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Tor Ghar, Lower and Upper Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Battagram, Mansehra and Haripur.

More than six-hundred thousand children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the drive.

Strict security measures have been taken for the security of polio teams.

Earlier, The total number of polio cases in Pakistan this year reached 45 with two new cases of the crippling disease reported in Punjab, the anti-polio officials said in a statement.

According to ARY News, two cases of polio virus were reported in Lahore and Jhelum districts, with which the tally of polio cases in Punjab this year reached to five.

Other two polio cases surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in Pakistan to 45 this year.

A 6-months-old child Abuzar, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, was diagnosed with polio virus, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to reports, anti-polio vaccination teams visited the family during immunization campaigns, but the parents by hiding the child during visits of volunteers, opted not to vaccinate him against the crippling disease.

The total number of polio cases in Mardan district has reached 17 with the fresh case.

Another polio virus case has been reported in Lakki Marwat district of the province.

It is to mention here that most number of the polio cases in the country, 35, have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Moreover, three polio virus cases were reported in Sindh province this year and two in Balochistan.

