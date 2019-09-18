Anti-polio campaign begins in Gilgit, Diamer

Ten-day special immunization campaign against polio, the crippling disease, has begun in Gilgit and Diamer on Wednesday.

Health Department has fixed a target of 146,000 children up to five years to administer anti-polio drops and vaccine, Radio Pakistan reported.

Around 370 teams have been deputed in both districts to make drive a success.

District Heath officer, Gilgit Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed appealed parents to cooperate with the medical team for a smooth running of the campaign.

On Tuesday, another two cases of polio were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the number of affectees to 64 in the country this year.

A 30-month-old girl and a 23-month-old boy were tested positive for the poliovirus. It was reported that their parents were unwilling to vaccinate the children.

In KP alone, the total number of polio cases has reached 48 this year.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta had announced the launch of a first-ever WhatsApp helpline where people can ask questions about the polio programme, lodge complaints and report on children missed out on anti-polio campaigns in any part of the country.

