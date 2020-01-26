Anti-polio campaign to start in KP from Monday

PESHAWAR: As part of the government’s efforts to make Pakistan a polio-free state, a three-day anti-polio campaign is set to start in various part of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa from Monday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the anti-polio campaign will start in fifteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from tomorrow.

The districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Buner, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Khyber and Bajaur.

More than four million children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the drive.

Read More: Anti-polio campaign starts in Swabi

Earlier on January 12, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had launched anti-polio vaccination campaign in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Asad Qaiser, while addressing a ceremony held for Sports Gala event in Sports Complex Swabi (Bamkhel), had said that the people of Swabi highlighted the country’s name around the world.

He had said the government would bring back the lights of sports grounds for ending the menace of drugs among youth. He had also paid tribute to the deputy police officer (DPO) for conducting a campaign against ice narcotics.

Comments

comments