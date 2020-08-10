Anti-polio campaign to kick off in KP from Aug 13

PESHAWAR: A polio vaccination drive will be carried out in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province from August 13 to 16, according to the polio emergency operation center.

According to details, the campaign will be launched in 21 districts of KP and it will be the biggest polio vaccination drive in the province after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 609 teams have been formed for the drive while 14,335 mobile teams will also take part in the anti-polio campaign. Covid-19 SOPs will be strictly implemented during the campaign.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), hand gloves and surgical masks will be provided to the polio team for vaccination drive.

Earlier in the day, Another polio case was reported in Balochistan, taking the provincial tally to 16 in the current ongoing year.

The case was reported in Quetta, where a 20-month-old boy was confirmed with the virus. Is samples were collected on July 25 and 26.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government of Pakistan resumed polio vaccination activities on July 20 with a campaign in selected districts after a four-month suspension of all vaccination activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Districts covered in the first round were Faisalabad, Attock, South Waziristan, and parts of Karachi and Quetta. Almost 800,000 children under the age of five vaccinated during the campaign.

