Anti-polio drive begins in 46 districts of country

ISLAMABAD: A three-day anti-polio campaign on Monday kicked-off in 46 districts of the country, ARY News reported.

Focal Person to Prime Minister on polio eradication Babar Bin Atta said as many 8.5 million children below the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

According to Babar Bin Atta, the drive has been initiated in 29 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four districts of Punjab and six districts of Sindh.

As many as 0.9 million kids will be administered anti-polio drops in Balochistan as well, he continued.

Over four thousand teams have been constituted for administering polio drops to the children at their doorsteps.

The government has devised a comprehensive plan for the security of the polio teams.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the relevant authorities in the federal and provincial governments to undertake effective immunization and awareness campaigns to check the incidence of polio.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad which took stock of polio incidence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.

PM Imran Khan stated that polio eradication is the top-most priority of the government as it affects the future generation. He also expressed concerns over the recent spike in polio cases.

