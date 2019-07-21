Anti-polio drive to begin in Balochistan tomorrow

QUETTA: A seven-day Anti-Polio campaign will start in six districts of Balochistan tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported on Sunday.

0.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine during a 7-day campaign, said Provincial Coordinator of Polio Emergency Operation Center Rashid Razzaq.

He said that nearly nine thousand mobile teams have been constituted for the campaign to administer anti-polio drops to the children at their doorsteps.

The districts in which the drive will be conducted include Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi while in Quetta and Qilla Abdullah the drive would be started from 29th of the current month.

Read More: Polio worker killed for ‘persuading family to get child vaccinated’

Earlier on July 17, Lahore police department has resolved the mystery of a murder of a female anti-polio campaigner where another volunteer turned out to be her murderer.

An anti-polio volunteer declared murderer of a 24-year-old female colleague one month ago in Manawan area of the provincial capital.

Police investigators told media that the suspect Abid Ali had also worked with Bushra during anti-polio vaccination campaigns in Lahore. Ali had brutally killed Bushra when she demanded him to return her money which she paid for the employment of her cousin.

According to the police, a special investigation team was constituted after the recovery dead body of the deceased woman from BRB Canal.

