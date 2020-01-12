Three-day anti-polio drive to kick off in KP from Monday

PESHAWAR: A three-day anti-polio campaign will begin in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday.

According to Provincial Health Department, the districts where the campaign will be launched include Swabi, Buner, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand, Swat and Mohmand.

More than two million children below the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign, Radio Pakistan reported.

7,800 teams have been constituted to administer the anti-polio drops to the children. Strict security measures have been taken for security of polio teams.

Earlier in the day, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had launched anti-polio vaccination campaign in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Asad Qaiser, while addressing a ceremony held for Sports Gala event in Sports Complex Swabi (Bamkhel), had said that the people of Swabi had highlighted the country’s name around the world.

He had said the government will bring back the lights of sports grounds for ending the menace of drugs among youth. He had also paid tribute to the deputy police officer (DPO) for conducting a campaign against ice narcotics.

