Anti-polio drive kicks off in Sindh, other provinces today

KARACHI: A three-day anti-polio campaign will begin across Sindh and a few selected districts of Punjab and Balochistan today.

Around 5.5 million children under-five years of age from across Sindh will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

The campaign will continue for a week in all six districts of Karachi while it will end on Thursday in the remaining districts of the province.

According to Coordinator for Emergency Operation (EOC) for Polio Eradication Umar Farooq Bullo, thus far seven confirmed cases of polio had been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and three each from Punjab and Sindh this year.

He said two of the three cases in Sindh were reported from Karachi only. Owing to constant mobility of people to and from the metropolis, the duration of the campaign has been extended there, he added.

The EOC coordinator urged the parents and community leaders to help fight polio virus and strengthen children’s immunity against polio through efficient vaccination

The anti-polio drive will also begin in seven sensitive districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Sheikhupura.

According to Polio Program Incharge Salman Ghani, over 4.3 million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the campaign.

In Balochistan, more than 1.3 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine in thirteen districts during the three-day anti-polio drive.

