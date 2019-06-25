Anurag Kashyap to star in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has taken up an acting job on the request of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He will be playing a cameo in the actor’s film Bole Chudiyan.

The duo is reuniting for the romantic drama which marks Nawazuddin’s brother, Shams Nawab’s directorial debut. The Manto actor apparently approached the director for the role.

Kashyap confirmed he will be a part of the film. “Yes, I am doing the film, but that’s all I know for now. I have agreed to do the film as this is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

The duo have previously collaborated for six projects including Shool, Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, Raman Raghav 2.0. and Bole Chudiyan is the seventh project. They share a great rapport with each other.

Kashyap is yet to finalize the dates for the shoot . He recently started shooting for his next directorial in Mumbai.

