Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma on Friday strongly reacted to former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s comments on her husband Virat Kohli’s performance in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

In an Instagram story posted a day after Kohli’s team lost match, The ‘Pari‘ actress Anushka Sharma took objection to a part of the commentary where cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar was discussing Kohli’s lack of practice with co-commentator Aakash Chopra and said that during the lockdown he (Kohli) has only practiced against the bowling of Anushka. That is not going to be enough.”

Gavaskar was speaking in Hindi when he made the comment.

Gavaskar said nothing wrong here. Who's the person who twisted his words and tweeted first? pic.twitter.com/GUwKESCGeX — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 25, 2020

Anushka issued a statement on her Instagram story, terming the comments “distasteful”

“That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I ‘m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?” Anushka wrote on her Instagram story.

“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?”

Gavaskar later explained his comments while talking to an Indian channel and said that he was not blaming her and he only meant to say that a viral video showed Anushka was bowling to Kohli during lockdown and that the Indian ODI captain only played that much bowling in this lockdown period.

“It is a tennis ball fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown, so that’s all, so where am I blaming her for Virat’s failures,” the former Indian batsman told India Today.

He was referring to this clip circulated on social media during the lockdown where a neighbour had shot Kohli facing throwdowns from Sharma on the terrace of their house.

Finally after soo much long time saw Virat Batting 🥳

Virat Anushka playing cricket in building today🥳

Anushka bowls a Bouncer to Virat😂#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XFmfs3hiBt — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 15, 2020

Comments

comments