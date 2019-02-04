Netizens term Anushka Sharma and Julia Micheal as ‘doppelgangers’

Famous Indian actress Anushka Sharma shares an uncanny resemblance with American songwriter turned singer Julia Micheals, Times Now reported on Monday.

A recent comparison of their photos went viral on Twitter and mostly everyone nodded in agreement after Michaels, who shot to fame with her debut hit single Issues in 2017, shared her selfie on Instagram.

Netizens drew a comparison between the recent photo posted by Micheals and a two year old photo of Sharma, terming them as doppelgangers.

Micheals, currently in Australia, shared and captioned her photo as, “Aus makin my hair extra floofy” before Sharma’s fans flooded her post with comments.

Sharma had posted her photo during the promotions of her movie “Phillauri” in which she starred with Diljit Dosangh.

Some fans called them as “lost twin sisters”, some thought it was Sharma in dyed blonde hair. One user also posted a picture of Virat Kohli, depicting his reaction and expressions after looking at the pictures.

Michaels is a Grammy-nominated artist who recently released her new single with Selena Gomez.

Comments

comments