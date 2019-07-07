Anushka Sharma unaware of how four runs are signaled in cricket: viral video reveals

Actor Anushka Sharma is in the UK currently to watch and accompany husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in the biggest showdown of the sport, the cricket world cup where a video of her interacting with a fan has gone viral, ARY News reported.

The actor cheered for the team from the bleachers as India won against Sri Lanka and was seen asking someone seated beside her about the signal for four runs in cricket.

Twitter blew up when the video of the incident was caught on camera and then reshared with the Twitterverse to joke on, and debate.

Read More: Saboor Aly details Ahad Raza Mir’s ‘important’ phone call to Sajal and her father

The video if ad-libbed clearly reveals the conversation to be about the cricketing shot that fetches the batter four runs after the ball hits the boundary rope along the ground or after a few bounces.

Taking a dig at the actor, a fan wrote, “Wife of Indian Cricket team Captain” with a folded hands emoji.

A similar tweet read, “Wife of best cricketer in the world,” clearly unhappy with Anushka’s knowledge of the game.

Ye four ka signal kya hota hain😭😂 pic.twitter.com/aO5cDDdmSG — Cricket Freak🙇🏼‍♂️ (@naveensurana06) July 6, 2019

Wife of best cricketer in the world 😒😒😒 — ❤ SaRuu ❤ (@Khiladi_ki_Saru) July 7, 2019

Anushka joined Virat during the group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley in Leeds, northern England on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, Anushka and Virat were seen exploring the historic place together. They had also shared a few candid pictures of their fun moments and activities on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Seal the silly moments ❣️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

Anushka had shared one of the pics with the caption, “Seal the silly moments,” as Virat made a funny face for the camera. Virat had shared another picture of them posing with their picture that had the words ‘Mr and Mrs’ attached to it.

View this post on Instagram Mr and Mrs 💑❤ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

Comments

comments