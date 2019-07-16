Anushka Sharma opens up about marrying Virat Kohli in her 20s

One of the Bollywood’s A-listers, Anushka Sharma, opened up about tying the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli despite being in her 20s, saying, “But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love.”

The ‘Sui Dhaga’ star in her recent interview to Filmfare shed light upon her decision to marry Kohli at 29 which is still considered very early for a female action in B-Town.

“Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don’t care about your personal lives, whether you’re married or whether you’re a mother,” she said.

The actress urged, “We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love.”

“Marriage was a natural progression. I’ve always stood for women being treated equally. So, I wouldn’t want to experience the most beautiful moment of my life with fear in mind.”

“If a man doesn’t think twice before getting married and continues to work, then why should a woman think about it? I’m happy that more actresses have got married. People in love are going out there and expressing it. It’s so beautiful to see happy couples together.”

Interestingly, a host of Bollywood’s leading actress including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and others tied the knot in 2018 following Sharma’s wedding in 2017.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dated for a few years and had a dreamy wedding in Italy in 2017.

Comments

comments