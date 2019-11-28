ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General of Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor Khan, said Thursday that the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) did not create issues for the government but it has given power to the federal authorities for legislation over the army chief’s extension, ARY News reported.

Anwar Mansoor Khan, while talking to ARY News, said that the decision for removal legal flaws over the matter of extension to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be decided by getting a simple major in the parliament.

He said that a bill will be presented in the parliament which the lawmakers have it to be passed. The attorney general commented that the SC verdict is very clear for legislation over the matter with a majority in the parliament.

“The judicial verdict has removed all confusion over the issue. The top court has given six months to the federal government for lawmaking and it will pronounce its final decision in accordance with the law.”

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court (SC) granted a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service tenure.

The SC while announcing its short written order gave six months to the government for the legislation on the matter from the Parliament.

“The court will review the legislation on the matter after six months”, the SC’s judgment in the case reads. The SC further said in its judgment not to use its shoulder in this matter and the detailed verdict will be pronounced later.

The apex court sought an undertaking from the government that it would legislate on the matter within six months, which was submitted by the government side.

