Literary icon Anwar Maqsood tests positive for Covid-19

The second wave of coronavirus has been especially hard-hitting, and celebrated literary figure Anwar Maqsood is the latest in a string of celebrities to fall victim to it.

His family confirmed the positive diagnosis to a local publication, with his son, musician Bilal Maqsood sharing that the veteran playwright had had to undergo a number of tests after his health deteriorated. He assured that his father was now stable and on his path to recovery.

Earlier on Tuesday, President of the Arts Council, Ahmed Shah took to Facebook to share the news of Maqsood’s health as well. “Living legend Anwar Maqsood is unwell, please pray for his early recovery,” he wrote.

The news of Maqsood contracting Covid-19 comes just days after superstar Mahira Khan also announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus. She has since then updated followers about her condition, saying that she is “better and on my way to recovery.”

