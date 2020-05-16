People like Moin Akhtar tend to live on even after their death: Anwar Maqsood

Renowned satirist and playwright Anwar Maqsood recalled writing for late comedian Moin Akhtar in a question-answer session.

He joined his son Bilal Maqsood for the Instagram live session which took place on Thursday to answer ten most frequently asked questions.

Maqsood talked about his paintings, late friend Moin Akhtar and gave an advice to youth.

Responding to a question about whether he misses his co-star in the iconic Loose Talk, Anwar Maqsood got emotional and said, “Memories never leave your heart. Like a vine, it wraps itself around a tree. Moin is like that vine wrapped around my heart.”

“32 years I wrote for Moin.”

He went on to say, “Big people [like him] they might leave [our] sight but are here… Moin is here. He’s in every house, he’s in every heart.”

He also shared, “Often times when I’m writing something like Loose Talk, I write my name and instinctively start writing Moin’s… then have to remove it.”

His advice to his younger followers is simple: “Don’t chase money but goals.”

When asked to choose between painting and writing, he said “painting and writing chose me.”

Fans loved the session and praised Maqsood’s heartfelt answers. They hope the Strings singer will do more such sessions with his father in quarantine.

