Anwar Masqood finally joins Twitter

Satirist and playwright Anwar Maqsood has finally joined Twitter and urged his fans to report accounts impersonating him on the micro-blogging site.

Maqsood joined Twitter on Sunday and said in a video message he had to do it after accounts impersonating him tweeted against political parties using his name.

This is my official account. I request you to report all other accounts that are impersonating me.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/2qTXtCZJ6n — Anwar Maqsood (@AnwarMaqsood01) June 7, 2020

His username is @AnwarMaqsood01 and he is followed by 23.8K people so far.

“I’m posting this new video with the actual username so there’s no room for confusion. Please report all other fake accounts. Thank you,” he said.

