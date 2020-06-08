Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Anwar Masqood finally joins Twitter

Anwar Masqood

Satirist and playwright Anwar Maqsood has finally joined Twitter and urged his fans to report accounts impersonating him on the micro-blogging site.

Maqsood joined Twitter on Sunday and said in a video message he had to do it after accounts impersonating him tweeted against political parties using his name.

His username is @AnwarMaqsood01 and he is followed by 23.8K people so far.

“I’m posting this new video with the actual username so there’s no room for confusion. Please report all other fake accounts. Thank you,” he said.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Beyonce decries bigotry in message to graduates

Lifestyle

Action! Film-makers back to work in New Zealand after coronavirus

Lifestyle

K-pop boyband BTS’ fans match group’s $1 million donation to Black Lives…

Lifestyle

Covid-19: Celebrities urge people to pray for veteran actress Rubina Ashraf


ARY NEWS URDU