KARACHI: Efforts of Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East are bearing fruit now as an official of Sindh Police expressed extreme happiness after getting an artificial arm which he lost in a traffic accident five years ago, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sub-inspector Anwar Sangi had lost his arm in 2014 in a traffic accident while he was deployed at Steel Town area of Karachi, the metropolis of Pakistan.

SSP East and former Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Welfare Ghulam Azfar Mahesar played a key role in facilitating the disabled police official.

The artificial arm was implanted to Anwar Sangi over the direction of Inspector General Sindh Police Syed Kaleem Imam.

After getting his new arm, Sangi said, “I am very grateful to IG Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam. I was facing difficulties in my routine tasks after losing my hand for five years.

The implantation was facilitated by Azfar Mahesar under the new reforms being taken in the Sindh Police department.

While talking to ARY News, Mahesar said, “More than 35 officials are disabled in Sindh Police. Many a personnel got disabled in police counters, bomb blasts and other accidents.”

“Inspector General Sindh Welfare Department is bringing more reformations in the provincial police,” he added.

“The disabled police employees will be given special motorcycles designed as per their requirements. New police reformations will also increase the morale of the department’s employees,” Mahesar concluded.

Comments

comments