Anya Taylor-Joy rakes in half a million following ‘Queen’s Gambit’ success

Anya Taylor-Joy, Queen's gambit

Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy is laughing her way to the bank after the smashing success of the show added more than half a million to her bank balance, reported The Daily Mail.

 

The 24-year-old actor who portrayed Beth Harmon in the chess-centered drama reportedly banked more than £500,000 by the end of 2020, owing to the mini-series raving reception. The critically-acclaimed role also landed her a coveted Golden Globe earlier this month.

According to accounts obtained by The Sun, Taylor-Joy made about £645,412 in 2020, as compared to her cash reserves in 2019 which stood at £148,477.

 

The staggering success of the Netflix mini-series came as a welcome surprise for Taylor-Joy herself, who admitted to Vanity Fair, “I think I’ll probably understand this year in about five years. I think that’s when it will probably hit.”

The actor is currently busy filming David O. Russell’s next. The yet-untitled venture features a star-studded cast other than Taylor-Joy that includes, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, and John David Washington.

 

