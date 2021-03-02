Anya Taylor-Joy reps ‘Queen’s Gambit’ at Golden Globes with manicure

Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy gave a special nod to her award-winning role as Beth Harmon in the Netflix hit at the 2021 Golden Globes on Monday.

Taylor-Joy’s custom manicure screamed ‘Checkmate!’ as she made a virtual appearance at the Globes to pick up her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, complete with a chess piece on one nail and a checkered pattern on another.

While the 24-year-old did not get a chance to fully flaunt her carefully curated manicure thanks to the virtual nature of the show, the celebrity nail artist behind the nail-art, Kim Truong, shared close-ups of the art on her own Instagram. “Beauty inside and out! @anyataylorjoy congratulations,” she wrote.

Truong, who has polished the nails of celebs ranging from Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, and Hailey Bieber, chose to give Taylor-Joy a mismatched set of nails that worked brilliantly well to pay a fitting homage to the actor’s role as a chess prodigy.

One nail also featured a nod to Modern Chess Openings, a book featured in the show.

The rest of Taylor-Joy’s Globes look was a certified head-turner – she donned a custom Dior Haute Couture ensemble for the evening.

