All Parties Conference called on June 26

ISLAMABAD: An All Parties’ Conference (APC) has been called on June 26 in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman will chair the APC.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) and Awami National Party (ANP) will attend the APC, sources added.

Sources further reveal that JUI-F chief has called APC after doing consideration with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The APC will discuss matters related to an anti-govt campaign, lockdown, approval of the budget, de-seating Chairman Senate and other issues.

Last month, Maulana Fazl had announced that he would call the APC after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The decision to hold the APC was taken during an Iftar dinner hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chair Bilawal and attended by Opposition leaders, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.

