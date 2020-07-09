APC held in Gilgit-Baltistan to finalize date for LB polls

GILGIT: An All Parties Conference (APC) was held in the region under the chair of Chief Election Commissioner on Thursday to finalize the date of local bodies elections, ARY News reported.

According to details, members from Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) among others were all present in the APC.

Read More: PTI kicks off preparations for local body elections in Punjab

Elections had been scheduled to kick-off from August 18 in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan but a new date, October 28 was deliberated upon in today’s session.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the start of its preparations for the local body elections across the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Read More: ECP starts preparations for local body elections

In this regard, the ECP has issued a schedule for the delimitation of local government jurisdictions.

Last month, the MQM-P had approached the Election Commission to stop the process of delimitation of local government constituencies in Sindh till the final publication of the results of the sixth population census held in 2017.

Comments

comments