APC rejects Indian move to change demography of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: An All Parties Conference (APC), presided over by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, in Islamabad on Friday categorically rejected the Indian government’s move to change the demography of occupied Kashmir, saying such acts are against the United Nations’ resolutions.

The moot issued a declaration terming India’s abrogation of Article 370 of its constitution as a dirty conspiracy to change the status of held Kashmir against the will of its people.

The APC rejected any kind of division of the occupied valley and vowed to continue struggle till achieving the right to self-determination.

The meeting strongly condemned this dirty game and said it has exposed nefarious designs of the Modi government.

The All Parties Conference also condemned disruption of communication networks in the held valley.

It said the Indian government is not only involved in war crimes and genocide of Kashmiri people but also using different tactics to compel Kashmiris on migration.

The APC in its declaration endorsed resolutions adopted by the Parliament and AJK Legislative Assembly.

