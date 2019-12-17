APML to challenge special court’s verdict against Pervez Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: The political party founded by Pervez Musharraf, All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), has announced to challenge the verdict of the special court which pronounced death sentence to the former military ruler in high treason case earlier in the day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The APML spokesperson said in his statement that the verdict of the special court was ‘unconstitutional’ and the case against Pervez Musharraf was based on ‘political revenge’ and ‘malicious’.

The spokesperson complained that the verdict is surprising as neither the stance of Musharraf was heard despite his repeated requests nor his lawyer was given a chance to defend him.

It added that the court has not included facilitators and inciters in the case. The statement also read that the decision for imposing the state of emergency had been made after consultations with the then cabinet, chief ministers, governors and corps commanders.

Read: Special Court awards death sentence to Pervez Musharraf in treason case

Earlier in the day, the special court awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf. The court will issue a detailed verdict within 48 hours.

The high treason trial for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He is presently admitted at a hospital in Dubai in a serious condition.

