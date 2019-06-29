APNS Executive Committee calls on President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Executive Committee, called on President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-i-Sadr, last night (Friday), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present on the occasion.

Expressing strong resolve for addressing vital social issues, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that his office would continue to play its constitutional role for bringing social change in the country.

“Issues such as malnutrition, infant mortality, population growth and women’s right to inheritance need to be addressed in a more prudent manner to get the desired results in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Talking about the role of media and its importance, the President said that media had a very important role to play in connecting, informing, and educating people for the common cause of national development and social change.

However, he cautioned that extra care was required to combat the emerging threat of fake news, which, he added, had traces in history that led to disastrous consequences.

He further said that in recent years, the fake news milling had gained momentum and blurred the accuracy of news space.

The President continued that unless a nation was equipped with modern concepts and technologies including the emerging concept of artificial intelligence, the dream of becoming a progressive and developed country would remain afar.

