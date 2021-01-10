Response of messaging app Signal to tweet “dump WhatsApp” goes viral

WhatsApp’s new policy update has raised security concerns and a number of social media users are criticising the facebook-owned app.

Signal and Telegram messaging apps are seeing a sudden increase in demand after larger rival WhatsApp’s updated terms of service raised eyebrows on social media.

A number of people downloading the messaging app Signal after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted “Use Signal” to his 41 million followers.

WhatsApp’s policy adjust brought on rather a stir earlier this week, with reports claiming that the hugely well-known messaging app would start sharing more user information with parent firm Facebook.

Amid increasing privacy issues, a quantity of social media customers announced their selection to switch to Signal – an encrypted, privacy-focused messaging app.

Kuwait-based writer and human rights activist Iyad al-Baghdadi tweeted: “It’s time to dump Whatsapp and let our mothers use signalapp.”

The official Twitter handle of Signal gave a sweet response to the tweet. “There are no terms of service for the love of a mother,” Signal tweeted.

There are no Terms of Service for a mother’s love.https://t.co/uWaguxLtVy — Signal (@signalapp) January 7, 2021

The tweet on the microblogging platform has garnered around 2,000 ‘likes’ and 300 ‘retweets’.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 100,000 users installed Signal across the app stores of Apple and Google in the last two days.

