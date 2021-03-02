Sexual harrasment accused allegedly shoots dead victim’s father after bail
UTTAR PRADESH: An appalling video has emerged from a UP district where a girl begs authorities for justice soon after her father was allegedly shot dead by the sexual harassment accused against whom the deceased had moved police.
The video has gone viral on Twitter where a girl has accused the person, who had earlier sexually harassed her as a result of which her father complained to the police and had him arrested, of killing her father soon after he came out on bail.
“Please give me justice… please give me justice. First, he molested me and now he has shot my father. He had come to our village. There were six-seven people. My father had no enmity against anyone. His name is Gaurav Sharma,” she cries in front of the cameras.
According to the local media reports, the accused Gaurav Sharma had been jailed for a month in 2018 after a molestation case was filed against him by the woman’s father. He was granted bail by a local court after a month.