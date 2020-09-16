Apple i0S 14 roll out on September 16: List of iPhones getting update

Apple’s next major software upgrades-iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14- for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV are set for the launch on September 16 (today) as announced in its ‘Times Flies’ event a day before.

Apple held its annual product launch event on Tuesday virtually and announced a number of products and services including the new Watch Series 6 and the latest iPad and iPad besides also announcing much-awaited software versions, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 from today.

The updates are likely to reach the users by September 16 midnight. However, with every yearly iOS update by Apple, there are some older iPhones that may be left behind from receiving it.

Here is a list of all the iPhones that will receive the update:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Major iOS 14 updates

With the iOS 14 update, Apple has introduced new Android-like features and enhanced privacy options.

The latest version of iOS is a major update from any previous software versions for the reason that iOS 14 brings widgets to the iPhone home screen for the first time, gathers all of your apps into a new App Library, and adds picture-in-picture mode.

The OS introduces a new Stacks widget which essentially an auto-generated widget that changes according to the usage pattern of the iPhone owner. For instance, at the start of the day, it will show a calendar and later switch to an activity tracker when the user hits the gym.

With the iOS 14 update, Apple has introduced new Android-like features and enhanced privacy options.

Read More: Apple bundles TV, music, news and more in services push

The latest version of iOS is a major update from any previous software versions for the reason that iOS 14 brings widgets to the iPhone home screen for the first time, gathers all of your apps into a new App Library, and adds picture-in-picture mode (which had already been available on iPads).

The OS introduces a new Stacks widget which essentially an auto-generated widget that changes according to the usage pattern of the iPhone owner. For instance, at the start of the day, it will show a calendar and later switch to an activity tracker when the user hits the gym.

There’s also a new Translation app. There are also improvements to iMessage (like pinned conversations, mentions, and inline replies), Apple Maps, compact notifications for incoming calls, privacy enhancements, a redesigned Music app, and much more.

Comments

comments