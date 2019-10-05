Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Apple rolls out free repair for iPhone 6S devices that do not turn on

Apple, iPhone, free repair

Apple Inc said on Friday some iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus handsets may not power on due to a failed component, and the company is offering to repair the devices for free.

The iPhone maker said the issue affects certain serial numbers of devices manufactured between October 2018 and August 2019.

Apple, which launched iPhone 6S in 2015, still continues to assemble it in India through Wistron Corp’s local unit in the tech hub of Bengaluru.

Comments

comments

You might also like
ScienceTechnology

Malaysia’s Maxis partners Huawei for 5G roll-out next year

Must Read

WATCH: Paralyzed man walks again with brain-controlled exoskeleton

ScienceTechnology

‘Iron dragon’ soared over Australia

ScienceTechnology

First Arab astronaut on ISS returns to Earth


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close