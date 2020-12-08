Apple is replacing iPhone screens for free: Check if your model is eligible

Having trouble with your iPhone 11 screen? Apple has thus, launched a display module replacement program free of charge.

Apple on Friday announced that it was launching a new Replacement Program for affected iPhone 11 units. iPhone 11 units produced between September 2019 and May 2020 are eligible for this issue, which will address touch screen issues that were troubling iPhone 11 owners.

“Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module. Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020,” the Cupertino-based electronic manufacturer said.

To find out, all you have to do is submit your phone’s serial number in the dedicated box and Apple will tell you if your iPhone 11 is part of the Replacement Programme.

How to check the serial number:

You need to open Settings on your iPhone 11, then tap General, and then About.

If your iPhone 11 has been exhibiting this issue, please use the serial number checker below to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.

Apple also added that it may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.

