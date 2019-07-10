Apple likely to launch 4 iPhone models in 2020

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models next year with significant specification upgrades.

According to CNBC, Apple is expected to launch three iPhones with OLED screens, with display sizes of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch.

The devices will also have 5G connectivity and advanced 3D sensing camera technology, CNBC reported.

The report further said, the fourth iPhone is said to feature an iPhone with a design similar to that of an iPhone 8 without 5G connectivity or an OLED panel.

It was further revealed that Apple will also have its own 5G modem ready by 2022-23 which should reduce the iPhone-maker’s dependence on Qualcomm.

Meanwhile, tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is planning to upgrade the camera resolution and setup in its 2019 lineup.

