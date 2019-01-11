Apple plans to launch three new iPhone models this year: report

NEW YORK: Apple plans to release three new iPhone models this year, including a successor to its struggling XR model, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The iPhone maker also intends to introduce new camera features, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

It is pertinent to note here that another publication, the Nikkei Asian Review, however, reported on Wednesday that Apple Inc which slashed its quarterly sales forecast last week, has reduced planned production for its three iPhone models by about 10 percent for the January-March quarter.

Apple asked its suppliers late last month to produce fewer-than-planned units of its XS, XS Max and XR models, the Nikkei reported, citing sources with knowledge of the request.

That rare forecast cut exposed weakening iPhone demand in China, the world’s biggest smartphone market, where a slowing economy has also been buffeted by a trade war with the United States.

Many analysts and consumers have said the new iPhones are overpriced.

Comments

comments