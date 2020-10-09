Apple said on Thursday that it would extend free Apple TV+ subscriptions, which were set to end within the next three months, through February.

The company had bundled a one-year free subscription to its video-streaming service, which debuted in November last year with shows such as “Oprah’s Book Club” and Jennifer Aniston’s “The Morning Show”, with the purchase of an Apple product.

What is Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a streaming service featuring Apple Originals — award-winning series, compelling dramas, groundbreaking documentaries, kids’ entertainment, comedies, and more — with new Apple Originals added every month.

It is commercial-free. Some shows release all episodes at once. Other shows add new episodes every Friday. You can then watch them on-demand anytime, anywhere.

It is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

